Sun Prairie Schools annual school supply drive

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie Schools typically collect school supply donations throughout the city during their annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ drive. Because of COVID-19, the district wasn’t able to collect the school supplies. Instead they collected funds to buy school supply boxes.

The boxes include essential school supply items: pencils, notebooks, markers and headphones for virtual learning. Plus every student gets a backpack. There are boxes for students in elementary, middle and high school.

Pick-up for the school supply drive starts Monday, August 17 at Westside Elementary School from 11 a.m. to noon. Tuesday, August 18 students can pick up their supplies at CH Bird Elementary from 11 a.m. to noon. Wednesday students can pick up their supplies from Northside Elementary from 11 a.m. to noon and Sheehan Park (across from the public library) from 5 to 7 p.m.

These boxes are only for students in the Sun Prairie School District. More information click here.

