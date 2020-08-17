Advertisement

UW Whitewater Children’s Center employee tests positive for COVID-19

The school has started contact tracing, its Chancellor said.
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An employee of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Children’s Center has tested positive for COVID-19.

Its chancellor, Dwight C. Watson made the announcement in a letter to the campus community. He said university officials learned of the positive test on Sunday.

Watson explained that the university began contact tracing as soon as they learned and began determining who was a close contact of the worker. Those potential close contacts included both staff, student employees, and children who attend the center. They have also reached out to the Whitewater Co. Health Department for further guidance.

The Children’s Center was already scheduled to be closed Monday, Watson continued, and they plan to use that time to disinfect all rooms. Nearly all classrooms will reopen Wednesday, however, the classroom where the employee worked will be closed through August 28.

Any UW-Whitewater employee with questions about the situation was asked to speak with their supervisor.

“The health and safety of our employees, students, and community members remains our highest priority,” Watson said.

He added that the university will soon launch a dashboard where people can find information on the status of the battle against COVID-19 at the school and across the region. For now, anyone with questions about UW-Whitewater’s return plan or coronavirus can call UW-Whitewater’s COVID-19 hotline at 262-472-1362 or email covid19info@uww.edu.

