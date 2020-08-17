Virtual Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A re-imagined democratic national convention kicks off Monday, beginning four days of virtual events.

Typically, we would expect an arena jam packed with delegates, cheering, balloon drops and more. Instead, much like everything else lately, things are going to look a lot different due to the pandemic.

NBC15 sat down with DNC delegates from right here in Wisconsin on what they are expecting as they witness history from their living room.

“There is so much divisiveness going on in this country and we need to bring Americans together to heal to make sure they’re healthy...doesn’t matter what background you come from,” five time DNC delegate Frances Huntley-Cooper said.

“Uniting America is the theme, but really what this is about is soul of america,” two time DNC delegate Awais Khaleel said. “We are a country built on the backs of first the indigenous people, then immigrants and Black Americans who came here without any say.”

Both Huntley-Cooper and Khaleel agree that a virtual convention was the best option to keep everyone safe amid the pandemic.

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin will host a virtual breakfast with Governor Tony Evers and Senator Tammy Baldwin set to speak.

Thursday is when presumptive nominee Joe Biden will accept his nomination virtually from Delaware.

