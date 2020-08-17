Advertisement

Wisconsin Democrats lay blame on Trump as DNC convention kicks off

Wisconsin Democrats have marked the start of the Democratic National Convention by blaming President Donald Trump for botching the response to the coronavirus pandemic.
DNC poster
DNC poster
By Associated Press and WMTV Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Democrats have marked the start of the Democratic National Convention by blaming President Donald Trump for botching the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Democrats said during an online welcome event Monday that Trump’s handling of the pandemic forced them to cancel the in-person gathering that would have brought about 50,000 people to Milwaukee. However, they tried to put a positive spin on the situation, with Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett encouraging those who canceled their travel plans to “come back any time.”

Meanwhile, Trump, his son Eric Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are due to make appearances in Wisconsin this week to try to draw attention away from the Democratic event.

How to watch the convention

The Democratic Party will convene, sort of, amid a pandemic that has upended the usual pomp-and-circumstance of presidential nominating conventions.

Monday’s session will be the first night of four when Democrats meet online and broadcast to voters two hours of live and pre-taped programming. The convention will air from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern time.

The Democratic National Committee will provide the official livestream online and on its social media channels. CNN, C-SPAN, MSNBC and PBS will air the full two hours. ABC, CBS, Fox News Channel and NBC will air the final hour.

Monday will test the reach of presumptive nominee Joe Biden’s message. Former first lady Michelle Obama will speak.

Trump motivates Democrats to rally behind Biden, Harris

As Democrats gather virtually this week to nominate Joe Biden for the presidency, party leaders and activists across the political spectrum agree on one unifying force: their desire to defeat President Donald Trump.

That doesn’t mean that ideological differences are settled. The convention will showcase a wide range of figures, including progressives and Republicans, who say they agree on broad values and see Biden and his vice-presidential running mate as the best option in November.

But differences remain that remind Democrats of their 2016 loss and serve as a warning that even a Biden victory doesn’t mean he would be able to lead a seamless party as president. 

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

President Trump campaigns in Oshkosh Monday afternoon

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
President Donald Trump will visit Oshkosh as the Democrats open their mostly-virtual national convention in Milwaukee on Monday.

National Politics

‘Siloed’: NBC/WSJ poll shows how GOP, Dems hold widely different views on voting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Carrie Dean
American voters are significantly less confident in the accuracy of the presidential vote count than they were four years ago, according to new data from the NBC News/Wall Street Journal August poll.

Politics

Virtual Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza and Caroline Peterson
NBC15 sat down with DNC delegates from right here in Wisconsin on what they are expecting as they witness history from their living room.

Politics

Vice-President Mike Pence to visit Walworth Co. next week

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
Vice-President Mike Pence will head to Walworth County next Wednesday, his office announced Friday.

Latest News

Politics

Trump Campaign announces details of Oshkosh visit

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:44 AM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
The event is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Monday at Basler Flight Service in Oshkosh.

Coronavirus

Trump and Biden trade barbs over coronavirus response, masks

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:15 AM CDT
President Donald Trump is attacking Joe Biden for calling on governors to mandate all Americans wear masks.

Politics

Evers expects Trump to wear mask during visit next week

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he expects President Donald Trump and everyone accompanying him to wear a mask indoors and social distance when Trump visits the state for a rally next week.

Politics

Records: Staffer accused lawmaker of drunken proposition

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The state Assembly’s chief clerk has released records that show a legislative aide accused Rep. Staush Gruszynski of trying to coax her into having sex with him last year.

Politics

President Trump says he is speaking at Oshkosh rally on Monday

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:51 PM CDT
|
By Jackson Danbeck
During a recorded phone call posted to his Facebook page, Trump said he will arrive in the Badger State, just as the Democrats kick off their mostly virtual convention in Milwaukee.

Politics

Rumors swirl whether Trump will attend Oshkosh rally next week

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Rumors are swirling whether or not President Donald Trump will attend a re-election rally scheduled in Oshkosh, Wis. on Aug. 17.