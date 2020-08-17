Wisconsin Democrats lay blame on Trump as DNC convention kicks off

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Democrats have marked the start of the Democratic National Convention by blaming President Donald Trump for botching the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Democrats said during an online welcome event Monday that Trump’s handling of the pandemic forced them to cancel the in-person gathering that would have brought about 50,000 people to Milwaukee. However, they tried to put a positive spin on the situation, with Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett encouraging those who canceled their travel plans to “come back any time.”

Meanwhile, Trump, his son Eric Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are due to make appearances in Wisconsin this week to try to draw attention away from the Democratic event.

How to watch the convention

The Democratic Party will convene, sort of, amid a pandemic that has upended the usual pomp-and-circumstance of presidential nominating conventions.

Monday’s session will be the first night of four when Democrats meet online and broadcast to voters two hours of live and pre-taped programming. The convention will air from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern time.

The Democratic National Committee will provide the official livestream online and on its social media channels. CNN, C-SPAN, MSNBC and PBS will air the full two hours. ABC, CBS, Fox News Channel and NBC will air the final hour.

Monday will test the reach of presumptive nominee Joe Biden’s message. Former first lady Michelle Obama will speak.

Trump motivates Democrats to rally behind Biden, Harris

As Democrats gather virtually this week to nominate Joe Biden for the presidency, party leaders and activists across the political spectrum agree on one unifying force: their desire to defeat President Donald Trump.

That doesn’t mean that ideological differences are settled. The convention will showcase a wide range of figures, including progressives and Republicans, who say they agree on broad values and see Biden and his vice-presidential running mate as the best option in November.

But differences remain that remind Democrats of their 2016 loss and serve as a warning that even a Biden victory doesn’t mean he would be able to lead a seamless party as president.

