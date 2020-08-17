Advertisement

Wisconsin man arrested with crocodile, snakes, frogs in Appleton home

The department also stated it's aware of several social media posts sharing inaccurate information about the incident.
Kyle Komp
Kyle Komp(Outagamie County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) -The Appleton Police Department removed several animals, including reptiles, from a home on the south side of the city following multiple calls for service.

Police told us Monday they found multiple reptiles, including a small crocodile and snakes, frogs, rabbits and “numerous other animals”:

  • One crocodile
  • One snake, 6-7 feet long
  • One snake, 3 feet long
  • 1 “bigger lizard”
  • Assortment of lizard and frogs
  • 4 bunnies
  • 4 ducks
  • 1 chicken
  • 2 guinea pigs
  • 1 black scorpion
  • 1 dog
  • Various fish

Officers were dispatched on separate occasions to multiple Appleton addresses for incidents involving the same adult man.

The officers investigated a disturbance and then arrested 21-year-old Kyle Komp. Komp is facing charges of Disorderly Conduct and Carrying a Concealed Weapon in Outagamie County. Police are also recommending a concealed weapon violation charge in neighboring Calumet County.

Appleton police said in a statement that “due to the complexity of the ongoing investigations, which include the welfare of various animals and reptiles, The Appleton Police Department’s Animal Control Unit and Humane Officer were summoned to assist in the case. A search warrant was executed at the south side residence, and numerous animals and reptiles were removed, among other things.”

The department also stated that it is aware of several social media posts related to this incident and said some of the information shared in the posts is inaccurate.

The department stated “cruelty to animals is a serious issue. If you are unable to care for a pet properly and need to surrender an animal, please reach out so we can connect you with resources.”

The investigation is still active.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

MFD: Young child playing with key fob likely caused CO alarm to go off

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A carbon monoxide detector went off in the middle of the night Monday after the exhaust from a running car filled the garage with the deadly gas.

Environment

Dane Co. to make its largest conservation purchase ever

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Dane Co. plans to spend millions of dollars to buy 160 acres of mostly croplands in an effort to reduce the risk of flooding for people who live near the Sugar River.

Coronavirus

UW Whitewater Children’s Center employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
An employee of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Children’s Center has tested positive for COVID-19.

Local

Name released of Janesville man killed in motorcycle crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Dept. released the name of the motorcycle rider killed in a weekend crash that also left his passenger in critical condition.

Latest News

News

Man arrested after Madison hatchet attack

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
Police say an argument about a possible theft led to the altercation between the two men on the north side.

News

Police investigating shooting on Madison’s north side

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
Officers say a man showed up on someone's doorstep saying he was shot Sunday night near Warner Park.

News

Parents, social workers provide aid to MMSD familie

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center hosts virtual Pride festival

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Organization leaders hold unity event at Penn Park to address recent gun violence in Madison

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Virtual Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday

Updated: 15 hours ago