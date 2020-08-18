13 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dept. of Health Services reported 13 more deaths from complications related to coronavirus on Tuesday, a number only surpassed once since June.

The total number of deaths the agency recorded over the past day brings the total number in Wisconsin to 1,052, the agency’s COVID-19 dashboard showed. According to its daily tracker, since late June, The only time since June that figure was exceeded was on the final day of July when it reported, however it has matched that total several times in that span.

Cumulative total number of reported COVID-19 deaths by date of death: Wisconsin, through Aug. 17. (Dept. of Health Services)

FEWER TESTS

For the third straight day, DHS reported fewer than 10,000 total tests tallied. As recently as two weeks ago, that number was topping 16,000 on some days. According to the agency, labs across the state have the ability to run nearly 28,000 tests a day.

Of the 9,991 total tests, the state reported 634 new case. That put the percentage of tests that came back positive at 6.3% more than a full point lower than the seven-day rolling average of 7.6%. The fewer cases also brought down the seven-day rolling average of cases down to 721, more than 100 cases fewer than this time last week.

With the latest totals, the number of confirmed cases since the outbreak began rose to 66,830, a quarter of which remain active. Fifty-three more people were hospitalized since Monday’s DHS report, driving the total number of people who were hospitalized since their recover to 5,380, ore just over 8% of total confirmed cases.

Number of newly reported COVID-10 cases, by day, and 7-day average (last 14 days) (Dept. of Health Services)

Number of people with COVID-19 test results (positive or negative) and the percent positive, by day (last 14 days) (Dept. of Health Services)

