Advertisement

13 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Wisconsin

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dept. of Health Services reported 13 more deaths from complications related to coronavirus on Tuesday, a number only surpassed once since June.

The total number of deaths the agency recorded over the past day brings the total number in Wisconsin to 1,052, the agency’s COVID-19 dashboard showed. According to its daily tracker, since late June, The only time since June that figure was exceeded was on the final day of July when it reported, however it has matched that total several times in that span.

Cumulative total number of reported COVID-19 deaths by date of death: Wisconsin, through Aug. 17.
Cumulative total number of reported COVID-19 deaths by date of death: Wisconsin, through Aug. 17.(Dept. of Health Services)

FEWER TESTS

For the third straight day, DHS reported fewer than 10,000 total tests tallied. As recently as two weeks ago, that number was topping 16,000 on some days. According to the agency, labs across the state have the ability to run nearly 28,000 tests a day.

Of the 9,991 total tests, the state reported 634 new case. That put the percentage of tests that came back positive at 6.3% more than a full point lower than the seven-day rolling average of 7.6%. The fewer cases also brought down the seven-day rolling average of cases down to 721, more than 100 cases fewer than this time last week.

With the latest totals, the number of confirmed cases since the outbreak began rose to 66,830, a quarter of which remain active. Fifty-three more people were hospitalized since Monday’s DHS report, driving the total number of people who were hospitalized since their recover to 5,380, ore just over 8% of total confirmed cases.

Number of newly reported COVID-10 cases, by day, and 7-day average (last 14 days)
Number of newly reported COVID-10 cases, by day, and 7-day average (last 14 days)(Dept. of Health Services)
Number of people with COVID-19 test results (positive or negative) and the percent positive, by day (last 14 days)
Number of people with COVID-19 test results (positive or negative) and the percent positive, by day (last 14 days)(Dept. of Health Services)

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Thompson wants $95.7 million boost for UW in state budget

Updated: moments ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Thompson announced Tuesday that he plans to ask Gov. Tony Evers to increase state aid to the system by $95.7 million in the 2021-23 state budget.

Local

Driver spots person with gun while trying to avoid collision

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A driver reported seeing an individual hanging out of a car as she swerved to avoid that vehicle and another one Tuesday evening on Madison’s west side.

Crime

2 charged with homicide in killing of 11 yo Anisa Scott

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Prosecutors charged two people with first degree intentional homicide in the death of 11-year-old Anisa Scott, who was fatally shot in the head while riding in a car last Tuesday.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin removed from Chicago’s quarantine list

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Wisconsin has been removed from the list of states affected by the city’s travel order.

Latest News

Weather Headlines

President Trump signs only a portion of Iowa’s disaster relief request

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump has signed only a portion of an emergency declaration to supply federal money to help Iowa recover from an unusual wind storm that struck a week ago.

National

Goodyear employee says new zero-tolerance policy is discriminatory

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Goodyear employees say the company has put out a new policy that has some calling it not equal for all.

News

Beloit College offering free tuition for 5th year seniors

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tim Elliott
Beloit College says the upcoming school year will be unlike anything they've ever seen

News

Wisconsin State Patrol K-9 unexpectedly dies at 9 years old

Updated: 6 hours ago
A Wisconsin State Patrol K-9 who helped take more than a half-ton of marijuana and a whole lot of other drugs off the street died unexpectedly last week.

News

Making a Difference: Magnet fishing helping to clean up Rock River

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Relief efforts continue after severe storms ravange Iowa

Updated: 17 hours ago