Additional details released about Pence’s visit to Wisconsin

According to his office, Pence is expected to speak on President Trump’s work of "putting the American worker first"
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DARIEN, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re now learning more details about Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Wisconsin later this week.

According to the White House, Pence will arrive in Janesville at 11:05 a.m. at the Janesville Jet Center.

Pence is expected to speak on President Trump’s work of putting the American worker first, according to his office.

His office says the administration has enacted pro-growth policies, leading to what they say is an unemployment rate of 3.5%, and a creation of 15,000 manufacturing jobs in the state since 2016.

Pence is expected to return to Washington, D.C. that same evening.

His visit is the second visit to Wisconsin by the White House this week, as President Trump stopped in Oshkosh on Monday for a campaign event.

As of this time, Pence’s office hasn’t released details on if the event will be open to the public.

