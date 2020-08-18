Advertisement

Ballot drop boxes seen as a way to bypass the post office

Time is running out for early voting.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PHOENIX (AP) -- With the Trump administration openly trying to undermine mail-in voting this fall, some election officials around the country are hoping to bypass the Postal Service.

They want to install lots of ballot drop boxes in libraries, community centers and other public places.

Such boxes have been used with success for several years in states like Oregon, Washington and Colorado that rely overwhelmingly or entirely on ballots that have to be sent in.

But their use is being expanded because of the coronavirus outbreak and, more recently, concerns about the post office’s ability to do its job.

