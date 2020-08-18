Advertisement

Beloit College offering free tuition for 5th year seniors

Classes begin September 1st
Classes begin September 1st(WTMV)
By Tim Elliott
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:13 AM CDT
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit College announced they will offer tuition-free ninth and tenth semesters to students who enroll full-time during the 2020-21 academic year.

“This year we think it’s going to be a good one and we fully recognize it’s not going to be what students expected or envisioned,” said Leslie Davidson, Vice President of Enrollment for Beloit College.

The free year of tuition will be available for qualified students for the next four years. The idea is to give students a more normal college experience, should this year be interrupted by the pandemic. The decision is an expansion of the Beloit Action Plan that was created in response to COVID-19 and launched in April.

To be eligible, students must be enrolled full-time for the entire school year, have completed eight full-time semesters, and have graduated or have an academic reason for additional semesters before graduating.

“This was a place that was built to face challenges with agility and flexibility, so it’s been an enormous test on many levels,” added Davidson.

Beloit College is offering a mix of different classes this year. Some will be in-person, some will be online, and others will be a hybrid.

“We have some tents that are set up on campus that arrived last week that allow for classes to meet in an outdoor space,” said Davidson.

In addition to tuition-free semesters, Beloit College is offering deferred payment dates, no-interest loans, and up to two months of loan payments.

Classes begin September 1st.

