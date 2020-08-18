Advertisement

Biden hasn’t visited Wisconsin, but Democrats aren’t worried

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -The large-scale spectacle is now just a faded glimmer of hope for local democrats.

The Democratic National Convention was expected to bring Wisconsin publicity, revenue and according to University of Wisconsin–Madison Political Science Professor Barry Burden, rectification.

“Democrats widely agree that Hillary not investing in Wisconsin was a mistake,” said Barry Burden. “Their decision to have the convention in Milwaukee was a way to correct for the sin from four years ago.”

Back in 2016, critics speculate Hilary Clinton lost the presidential election because of the way she handled campaigning in the Midwest. Clinton never made a post-convention appearance in Wisconsin.  She ended up losing the state by less than one percentage point. Clinton was the first democratic nominee to do so since 1984. 

So far this election season, former Vice President and presumptive nominee Joe Biden hasn’t visited the state either. He will not visit Milwaukee to deliver his acceptance speech during the convention because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Burden says it’s now on the campaign to find ways to connect with Wisconsin voters.

“The Biden campaign is having some success in that and struggling in some degree trying to figure out how to reach people by phone or by text,” said Burden.

Biden has targeted the Midwest with virtual events and a series of digital and television advertisements. DNC Battleground State Communications Director David Bergstein says the party is also on the ground canvassing. 

“We are blanketing the states with folks who are able to talk to voters and share our message,” said Bergstein.

Both President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have visited the Badger State multiple times this election cycle. Trump delivered a campaign speech in Oshkosh Monday. Pence is expected to deliver remarks in Janesville at the end of the week.

Marc Lotter with Trump 2020 says beyond the visits, he expects the president’s platform will keep the state on his side. 

“President Trump is bringing those jobs back and we are seeing it working in Wisconsin,” said Lotter. “That’s why I am confident Wisconsin will continue to go for President Trump.” 

While President Trump appears to be enthusiastic about traveling and campaigning, Burden says Biden and other democrats are more cautious about getting out in public during the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

