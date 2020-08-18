Big cat spotted at Big Hill Park
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - A big cat was spotted at Big Hill Park Saturday, the City of Beloit Parks & Recreations reports.
A DNR staff member saw a cougar and reported the sighting to the DNR.
According to the DNR, cougars from the western United States occasionally make their way through Wisconsin. Bobcats are the only wild cats know to breed in the state.
Here’s how to tell if you’ve spotted a cougar or a bobcat:
