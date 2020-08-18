Burglar causes $50k in damage to Waushara church

MARION, Wis. (WMTV) - The Waushara County Sheriff’s office responded to a burglary complaint at the Waushara Community Church in Marion Tuesday Morning to find about $50,000 in damages.

In addition to the damage, officials say the suspect forcibly entered the church and stole and undetermined amount of money.

The suspect is described as a male of unknown race, between 20-30 years old, wearing a white hooded zip up Jordan brand jacket, glass, facial hair, gray “Under Armour” sweatpants and black/white “Nike” brand athletic shoes.

Officials say the suspect drove a four-door sedan with front end damage.

Anyone with information on the suspect or vehicle is asked to contact the Waushara County Sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.