Advertisement

Cedar Rapids crews still working on clearing ‘staggering amount’ of debris

By KCRG and Brittney Ermon
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG / WMTV) - Officials in Cedar Rapids, Iowa are coordinating various city and other agencies to continue cleanup efforts after devastating storms swept through the Midwest last week.

A derecho storm left almost a million people without power after ripping through Iowa, Illinois and other states on Aug. 11.

The storm system was classified as a derecho, exceeding the criteria of winds in excess of 58 mph and damage spanning at least 250 miles, according to CNN. More than 450 storm reports were made, 95 percent of which were wind reports.

#Watch Wisconsin crews are down in Cedar Rapids, IA helping with storm damage one week later. The devastation and destruction remains.

Posted by NBC15 Madison on Monday, August 17, 2020

Cedar Rapids City Manager Jeff Pomeranz spent time at the Monday briefing thanking not only city employees, but the workers from contractors, the state, nearby cities like Waterloo and Dubuque, and various relief organizations for their continued efforts toward recovery after last Monday’s devastating derecho. He also thanked the people who have volunteered to help their neighbors, or even complete strangers

“We’re so grateful for all of the work that’s being done in the community that we all care about and love to help our residents and this city heal and come back,” Pomeranz said.

Pomeranz, as of the midday Monday briefing, had not yet been contacted by President Donald Trump, who approved a presidential disaster declaration for parts of Iowa on Monday. Trump is planning on visiting Cedar Rapids to tour damage on Tuesday, according to White House officials.

Jan Winter, the city’s public works director, said that city crews are still focused on clearing debris from around critical infrastructure, particularly in an effort to ensure that emergency vehicles can move through the city’s neighborhoods. She reiterated that the city will pick up all tree debris from the curb, whether the damage is from public or private trees. Citizens do not need to have contractors haul it away; instead, it should be placed in the right-of-way as close to the curb as possible.

“There is a staggering amount of debris on our city streets,” Winter said. “It will take us some time to get everywhere, and we appreciate your patience as we continue to work through this.”

Storm debris can also be taken to a site at the old Cooper’s Mill location at the corner of F Avenue and First Street SW between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. each day.

Winter estimated around 50% of the traffic systems in the city had been restored to service, and efforts are ongoing to return the rest of them to working order.

Ongoing building inspections show fewer housing units uninhabitable

City officials continue to conduct inspections of the buildings in the city following the derecho, with the latest estimates showing a less dire picture than the initial numbers indicated.

Greg Smith, Cedar Rapids Fire Department Chief and the incident commander for the city’s disaster response, said that only around 200 housing units are now considered unsafe to occupy. Initial inspections put that number closer to 1,100, but secondary inspections removed placards from many homes, especially those which had implemented mitigation like the removal of a tree. Smith said that the secondary inspections are ongoing, so the numbers could still fluctuate.

Smith said that Cedar Rapids Police have not seen an increase in criminal activity in the city following the derecho. However, the total number of calls for service, both to 911 and the non-emergency line, are up 50% to 100%.

Working to help those most vulnerable

Officials said that additional focus has been put on helping populations most in need across the city.

Kristen Robinson, with the United Way, said that surveys will be given out to citizens who visit the five neighborhood resource centers. They will help give various agencies another way to assess the damage in the city, along with the need for food, transportation services, and the direction of other resources.

14 food sites have been set up around Linn County by various organizations, according to Robinson.

Smith said that the city is working to get vulnerable communities, like those at Cedar Terrace apartments, into available shelter space. As of Monday afternoon, 102 beds were available at the shelter in the Veteran’s Memorial Building in Cedar Rapids. 41 beds were open at the shelter in Palo.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

President Trump counters Joe Biden with law-and-order message in Oshkosh, Wis.

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Declaring it’s “crunch time” for the upcoming election, President Donald Trump zeroed in on Midwest battleground states on Monday with a tough, law and order message to counterprogram former Vice President Joe Biden’s show at the Democrats’ national convention.

News

New fund hopes to raise $300k in support of State Street business recovery

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
A fund has been created to help Downtown Madison bounce back after civil unrest and looting impacted 75 percent of State Street’s more than 150 businesses.

News

Dane County makes largest land purchase for conservation

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Units respond to structure fire in Portage

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Columbia County dispatch confirms units are responding to a structure fire at 224 W Albert St. Dispatch was notified of the fire at 4:59 p.m. Monday.

Latest News

Education

Study: UW-Madison is 32nd best school in the world

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The UW-Madison is the 32nd best university in the world, a new study found.

News

Covid-19 vaccines reach final testing phase nation-wide

Updated: 1 hours ago

National

Newlyweds donate dinner from reception canceled because of COVID-19 to Cleveland homeless shelter

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WOIO
A newlywed couple donated the meals from their wedding reception that was canceled due to the coronavirus to a Northeast Ohio homeless shelter.

National

Family: Ark. athlete who collapsed during football practice has died

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Piggott High School junior who suffered extreme heat stroke during football practice earlier this week has died.

Crime

Real estate agent finds bullet holes in vacant, Middleton home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Middleton Police Dept. is investigating after a real estate agent discovered bullet holes this weekend inside a vacant home.

News

$1M bond set for man accused of shooting Kenosha officer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Bond is set at $1 million for a man accused of trying to kill a Kenosha police officer.