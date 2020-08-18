Advertisement

Chicago’s Navy Pier to again close with too few visitors

The tourist spot began reopening June 10.
People ride a wave swinger at Chicago's Navy Pier, Friday, June 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky)
People ride a wave swinger at Chicago's Navy Pier, Friday, June 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky)(Amr Alfiky | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) -- Chicago’s Navy Pier is closing again until next spring because attendance has been so low during the coronavirus pandemic.

The tourist spot began reopening June 10, but officials say they’re only seeing about 15% to 20% of the usual crowds during what’s generally the busiest time of year.

Pier president and CEO Marilynn Gardner says the closures will help limit losses.

Also Tuesday, Chicago officials added Iowa and Kansas to its list quarantine list and removed Wisconsin and Nebraska. People from those states who travel to the city are expected to quarantine for two weeks or face possible fines.  

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sun Prairie police: Car versus train collision near Town Hall Drive

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Sun Prairie say to avoid the area near Town Hall Drive and E Main St. due to a train versus car collision.

News

POLICE: Driver hits another car, flips over moments after fleeing from a speeding violation

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Madison police said moments after a driver sped away when they attempted to pull them over for speeding on Thursday afternoon, the same driver was involved with a rollover crash.

News

Sauk Prairie swimming returns to the pool for first day of practice

Updated: 15 minutes ago

News

2016 video shows 11-year-old Anisa Scott praying to end gun violence

Updated: 26 minutes ago

Sports

Packers slowly welcome fans back to Lambeau Field with stadium tours

Updated: 40 minutes ago
While fans are not allowed at training camp this year, the Packers team is taking small steps toward welcoming fans back to Lambeau Field.

Latest News

News

Madison’s Black Restaurant Week holds more meaning than ever this year

Updated: 58 minutes ago

News

Wisconsin removed from Chicago’s quarantine list

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

New program created to reduce smoking during pregnancy in Rock County

Updated: 1 hour ago
A new program to help expectant mothers quit smoking is now available in the Rock County area, which has a higher rate of smoking during pregnancies than the entire state.

News

Burglar causes $50k in damage to Waushara church

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The Waushara County Sheriff’s office responded to a burglary complaint at the Waushara Community Church in Marion Tuesday Morning to find about $50,000 in damages.

National

Goodyear responds to zero-tolerance policy slide labeled by employee as discriminatory

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Goodyear employees say the company has put out a new policy that has some calling it not equal for all.

News

2 charged with homicide in killing of 11 yo Anisa Scott

Updated: 1 hour ago