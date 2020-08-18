Driver spots person with gun while trying to avoid collision

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver reported seeing an individual hanging out of a car as she swerved to avoid that vehicle and another one Tuesday evening on Madison’s west side.

According to the Madison Police Dept., the woman told investigators the person holding the gun was aiming it at the other vehicle she was trying to avoid.

She said both vehicles - a car and an SUV - were driving erratically around 7:20 p.m., along Gammon Rd., near the Tree Lane intersection, right next to the Woodman’s grocery store, MPD’s incident report. One of the vehicle went up onto the sidewalk, she added.

Shortly after 8:00 p.m., another witness reported hearing a possible gunshot after seeing one vehicle chasing another in the 4200 block of Portland Parkway.

Investigators are trying to determine if the incidents could be connected.

