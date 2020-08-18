Advertisement

“I don’t wanna die”: Anisa Scott prays for Chicago in 4-year-old anti-violence video

Anisa Scott
Anisa Scott(via Boys and Girls Club of Dane County)
By Jackson Danbeck and Elise Romas
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “They won’t stop shooting. They won’t stop killing. They won’t stop. God, can you make it better... please?” a young girl says as she prays for gun violence to end in Chicago, in a video published four years ago.

The young girl in that video turns out to be Anisa Scott, the 11-year-old girl shot and killed in a heartbreaking incident of gun violence in Madison last week.

The tragedy is even greater as Anisa’s life cut short by the menace she emotionally prayed to be ended in Chicago just years before. This time, however, it happened in Madison.

“Heavenly father, can you please listen to me, because I am so scared,” Anisa begins her prayer. “God, no one else is fixing Chicago. So I am asking you, can you please fix Chicago?”

“God, I just want to go outside and play, like a 7-year-old is supposed to. I dont want to die,” she says. “God, do you ever come to Chicago, do you see how bad it is? God, can you please heal our city? I get all A’s in school. I’m really good. But can you do this for me please.”

“They won’t stop shooting. They won’t stop killing. They won’t stop. God, can you make it better?... please,” Anisa says, finishing her prayer.

Watch the video here:

A cry for help

Posted by Rafael Charles Ragland on Thursday, September 8, 2016

The video was made by Rafael Ragland, a filmmaker in Madison. He is also the father of Anisa’s 5-year-old half-sister Anija Ragland, Ragland told NBC15 News in an interview.

Ragland lives in Madison but is from the Chicago area. Anisa was born and raised in Madison.

“This little girl was praying for someone else, and she was really scared that day because she was praying that God could change it,” Ragland tells NBC15 News.

“She said ‘can you record me so that people can see me so they won’t do it, so we can stop it?’” he explains. “Anisa gave me and idea for a movie called 18 days, where she played an angel.”

“This young lady was an amazing soul... Hopefully this will help people to stop the violence,” Ragland said.

Anisa suffered a serious head injury in the shooting, which happened Aug. 11 along E. Washington Ave., near Lexington Ave.

She was taken into surgery before being placed in a medically-induced coma that day. On Aug. 12, her family said the 11-year-old girl would be taken off life support at 11:11 a.m. the next morning.

On Tuesday, prosecutors with the Dane County Circuit Court charged both 19-year-old Perion Carreon and 16-year-old Andre Brown with first degree intentional homicide as well as attempted first degree intentional homicide, for allegedly targeting the driver of the vehicle Anisa was in at the time.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Madison’s Black Restaurant Weeks holds more meaning than ever this year

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
Over 30 restaurants, food trucks and caterers are participating in Madison’s black Restaurant Week, and this year, the annual event holds more meaning than ever.

Nba

Vucevic, Magic upset top-seeded Bucks in NBA playoff opener

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Bucks came into the postseason as the favorites to win their first NBA title since 1971.

News

Ballot drop boxes seen as a way to bypass the post office

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Such boxes have been used with success for several years in states like Oregon, Washington and Colorado.

Education

Thompson wants $95.7 million boost for UW in state budget

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Thompson announced Tuesday that he plans to ask Gov. Tony Evers to increase state aid to the system by $95.7 million in the 2021-23 state budget.

Latest News

Local

Driver spots person with gun while trying to avoid collision

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A driver reported seeing an individual hanging out of a car as she swerved to avoid that vehicle and another one Tuesday evening on Madison’s west side.

Coronavirus

13 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Wisconsin

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Dept. of Health Services reported more deaths from complications related to coronavirus on Tuesday than it had in more than two months.

Crime

2 charged with homicide in killing of 11 yo Anisa Scott

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Prosecutors charged two people with first degree intentional homicide in the death of 11-year-old Anisa Scott, who was fatally shot in the head while riding in a car last Tuesday.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin removed from Chicago’s quarantine list

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Wisconsin has been removed from the list of states affected by the city’s travel order.

Weather Headlines

President Trump signs only a portion of Iowa’s disaster relief request

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump has signed only a portion of an emergency declaration to supply federal money to help Iowa recover from an unusual wind storm that struck a week ago.

National

Goodyear employee says new zero-tolerance policy is discriminatory

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Goodyear employees say the company has put out a new policy that has some calling it not equal for all.