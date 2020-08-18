“I don’t wanna die”: Anisa Scott prays for Chicago in 4-year-old anti-violence video

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “They won’t stop shooting. They won’t stop killing. They won’t stop. God, can you make it better... please?” a young girl says as she prays for gun violence to end in Chicago, in a video published four years ago.

The young girl in that video turns out to be Anisa Scott, the 11-year-old girl shot and killed in a heartbreaking incident of gun violence in Madison last week.

The tragedy is even greater as Anisa’s life cut short by the menace she emotionally prayed to be ended in Chicago just years before. This time, however, it happened in Madison.

“Heavenly father, can you please listen to me, because I am so scared,” Anisa begins her prayer. “God, no one else is fixing Chicago. So I am asking you, can you please fix Chicago?”

“God, I just want to go outside and play, like a 7-year-old is supposed to. I dont want to die,” she says. “God, do you ever come to Chicago, do you see how bad it is? God, can you please heal our city? I get all A’s in school. I’m really good. But can you do this for me please.”

“They won’t stop shooting. They won’t stop killing. They won’t stop. God, can you make it better?... please,” Anisa says, finishing her prayer.

Watch the video here:

The video was made by Rafael Ragland, a filmmaker in Madison. He is also the father of Anisa’s 5-year-old half-sister Anija Ragland, Ragland told NBC15 News in an interview.

Ragland lives in Madison but is from the Chicago area. Anisa was born and raised in Madison.

“This little girl was praying for someone else, and she was really scared that day because she was praying that God could change it,” Ragland tells NBC15 News.

“She said ‘can you record me so that people can see me so they won’t do it, so we can stop it?’” he explains. “Anisa gave me and idea for a movie called 18 days, where she played an angel.”

“This young lady was an amazing soul... Hopefully this will help people to stop the violence,” Ragland said.

Anisa suffered a serious head injury in the shooting, which happened Aug. 11 along E. Washington Ave., near Lexington Ave.

She was taken into surgery before being placed in a medically-induced coma that day. On Aug. 12, her family said the 11-year-old girl would be taken off life support at 11:11 a.m. the next morning.

On Tuesday, prosecutors with the Dane County Circuit Court charged both 19-year-old Perion Carreon and 16-year-old Andre Brown with first degree intentional homicide as well as attempted first degree intentional homicide, for allegedly targeting the driver of the vehicle Anisa was in at the time.

