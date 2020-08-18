Advertisement

Madison’s Black Restaurant Week even more important during pandemic

Customers can pre-order food between Aug. 16-19 and pick up on Aug. 23 at 1219 N Sherman Ave. parking lot
By Sanika Bhargaw
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 30 restaurants, food trucks and caterers are participating in Madison’s Black Restaurant Week, the annual event highlighting Black-owned businesses. This year, the event is more important than ever.

Food vendors across the city are hard at work filling orders.

“[We’re] working five days a week, six days a week with the kids, making pizzas, assembling them,” said Will Green, founder of nonprofit Mentoring Positives.

The organization teaches low-income kids job skills and involves them in the culinary process.

“It’s been great for them to grow, especially as African American youth in our community,” Green said.

Kids at Mentoring Positives have made “Off the Block” salsa and pizza for over a decade, but it is their first time getting involved with Black Restaurant Week.

When people visit, “They don’t just get a great product they also are supporting our youth in the community, so it’s a win-win,” Green said.

Madison Black Chamber of Commerce President Camille Carter said that is the goal of Black Restaurant Week: introducing people to new businesses.

“We want the community to support these restaurants and food service businesses throughout the year,” Carter said.

According to the Madison Regional Economic Project, only 13.5 percent of Madison’s businesses are minority-owned, and many are struggling during the pandemic. Carter said many restaurants have lost 40 to 60 percent of their business, and at least 10 percent have closed, making this year’s Black Restaurant Week even more important.

“We definitely want to make sure that this is a successful campaign for them to just keep them, keep them going,” Carter said.

David Blake, owner of David’s Jamaican Cuisine, said his businesses always sees new customers during Black Restaurant Week.

“Ever since it started, we’re getting more and more Black customers too,” he said.

Blake said most customers don’t know a lot about Jamaican food, and Black Restaurant Week gives him the chance to introduce more people to his native food.

“They discover it and they like it,” he said, adding, “One gentleman say it’s like setting foot on the island.”

Because of the pandemic, customers can now pre-order online and get contact-free pick up on Sunday. You can pre-order through tomorrow here and pick up your order on Sunday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 1219 N Sherman Ave. parking lot.

