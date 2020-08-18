Advertisement

Madison’s Black Restaurant Weeks holds more meaning than ever this year

Customers can pre-order food between Aug. 16-19 and pick up on Aug. 23 at 1219 N Sherman Ave. parking lot
Madison's Black Restaurant Week
Madison's Black Restaurant Week(Madison Chamber of Commerce)
By Sanika Bhargaw
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 30 restaurants, food trucks and caterers are participating in Madison’s black Restaurant Week, and this year, the annual event holds more meaning than ever.

Hard at work five to six says a week making pizzas, founder of Mentoring Positives Will Green explains how the non-profit teaches low-income kids job skills and involves them in the culinary process.

“It’s been great for them to grow, especially as African American youth in our community,” Green said.

Mentoring Positives has made salads and pizza for over a decade, but it’s their first time with Black Restaurant Week.

When people visit, “they’re not just getting a great product they are also helping the youth in our community, so it’s a win-win,” Green said.

Madison Black Chamber of Commerce President Camille Carter says that's the goal, introducing people to new businesses.

“We want the community to support these restaurants and food service businesses throughout the year,” Carter said.

David Blake, owner of David’s Jamaican Cuisine, says his businesses is seeing an increase in Black customers too.

“They discover it and they like it,” he said.

According to the Madison Regional Economic Project, less than 14 percent of Madison’s businesses are minority-owned and many are struggling during the pandemic. Carter says many restaurants have lost about half their business, and at least 10 percent have closed, making this year’s Black Restaurant Week even more important.

Because of the pandemic, customers can now pre-order online and get contact-free pick up this Sunday. You can pre-order through tomorrow here,

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

“I don’t wanna die”: Anisa Scott prays for Chicago in 4-year-old anti-violence video

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck and Elise Romas
“They won’t stop shooting. They won’t stop killing. They won’t stop. God, can you make it better... please?” a young girl says as she prays for gun violence to end in Chicago, in a video published four years ago. The young girl in that video turns out to be Anisa Scott, the 11-year-old girl shot and killed in a heartbreaking incident of gun violence in Madison last week.

Nba

Vucevic, Magic upset top-seeded Bucks in NBA playoff opener

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Bucks came into the postseason as the favorites to win their first NBA title since 1971.

News

Ballot drop boxes seen as a way to bypass the post office

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Such boxes have been used with success for several years in states like Oregon, Washington and Colorado.

Education

Thompson wants $95.7 million boost for UW in state budget

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Thompson announced Tuesday that he plans to ask Gov. Tony Evers to increase state aid to the system by $95.7 million in the 2021-23 state budget.

Latest News

Local

Driver spots person with gun while trying to avoid collision

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A driver reported seeing an individual hanging out of a car as she swerved to avoid that vehicle and another one Tuesday evening on Madison’s west side.

Coronavirus

13 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Wisconsin

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Dept. of Health Services reported more deaths from complications related to coronavirus on Tuesday than it had in more than two months.

Crime

2 charged with homicide in killing of 11 yo Anisa Scott

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Prosecutors charged two people with first degree intentional homicide in the death of 11-year-old Anisa Scott, who was fatally shot in the head while riding in a car last Tuesday.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin removed from Chicago’s quarantine list

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Wisconsin has been removed from the list of states affected by the city’s travel order.

Weather Headlines

President Trump signs only a portion of Iowa’s disaster relief request

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump has signed only a portion of an emergency declaration to supply federal money to help Iowa recover from an unusual wind storm that struck a week ago.

National

Goodyear employee says new zero-tolerance policy is discriminatory

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Goodyear employees say the company has put out a new policy that has some calling it not equal for all.