Madison’s Black Restaurant Weeks holds more meaning than ever this year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 30 restaurants, food trucks and caterers are participating in Madison’s black Restaurant Week, and this year, the annual event holds more meaning than ever.

Hard at work five to six says a week making pizzas, founder of Mentoring Positives Will Green explains how the non-profit teaches low-income kids job skills and involves them in the culinary process.

“It’s been great for them to grow, especially as African American youth in our community,” Green said.

Mentoring Positives has made salads and pizza for over a decade, but it’s their first time with Black Restaurant Week.

When people visit, “they’re not just getting a great product they are also helping the youth in our community, so it’s a win-win,” Green said.

Madison Black Chamber of Commerce President Camille Carter says that's the goal, introducing people to new businesses.

“We want the community to support these restaurants and food service businesses throughout the year,” Carter said.

David Blake, owner of David’s Jamaican Cuisine, says his businesses is seeing an increase in Black customers too.

“They discover it and they like it,” he said.

According to the Madison Regional Economic Project, less than 14 percent of Madison’s businesses are minority-owned and many are struggling during the pandemic. Carter says many restaurants have lost about half their business, and at least 10 percent have closed, making this year’s Black Restaurant Week even more important.

Because of the pandemic, customers can now pre-order online and get contact-free pick up this Sunday. You can pre-order through tomorrow here,

