MPD: Man calls Black police officers N-word and threatens to kill third officer

Angel E. Martell
Angel E. Martell(Dane Co. Jail)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 19-year-old called two Black police officers the N-word and threatened to kill a third officer before being arrested in downtown Madison last Friday.

According to an incident report, Angel E. Martell tried to start a fighting with an officer in the 500 block of State Street just after 8 p.m.

Police say Martell called one of the officers racist, and then started using the racial slur towards the two Black officers.

Martell was arrested for resisting and disorderly conduct.

