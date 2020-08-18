MPD: Man calls Black police officers N-word and threatens to kill third officer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 19-year-old called two Black police officers the N-word and threatened to kill a third officer before being arrested in downtown Madison last Friday.

According to an incident report, Angel E. Martell tried to start a fighting with an officer in the 500 block of State Street just after 8 p.m.

Police say Martell called one of the officers racist, and then started using the racial slur towards the two Black officers.

Martell was arrested for resisting and disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.