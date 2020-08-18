New fund hopes to raise $300k in support of State Street business recovery

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A fund has been created to help Downtown Madison bounce back after civil unrest and looting impacted 75 percent of State Street’s more than 150 businesses.

Madison’s Central Business Improvement District announced the establishment of the fund Monday to help repair, recover and revitalize State Street. The fund is a component fund of the Madison Community Foundation.

“We are thrilled to work with the Madison Community Foundation to establish the Downtown Madison Fund,” BID Board Chair Emily Mehl said. “This fund is a vital step in moving forward to help our downtown become the place we all want it to be – safe, welcoming and diverse.”

The Downtown Madison Fund hopes to pick up where the Boys & Girls Club campaign left off when they donated nearly $200,000 to approximately 60 businesses. The fundraising goal is set at $300,000.

In addition to using the funds to support and rebuild the downtown area, the fund may also be used for small business support/loans, job creation and preservation, public safety and health initiatives and art creation and installation, among other initiatives.

You can donate to the fun here.

