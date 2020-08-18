New program created to reduce smoking during pregnancy in Rock County

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A new program to help pregnant mothers quit smoking was announced Tuesday for the Rock County area, which has a higher rate of smoking during pregnancies than the entire state.

The BABY & ME – Tobacco Free Program will help expectant mothers quit smoking to create a healthier life for the mother and baby, reduce low birth weights and other health complications, according a press release from SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital.

The statewide rate of smoking during pregnancy was 11.1% in 2017, but Rock County’s rate was 15.4%, according to the Wisconsin Interactive Statistics on Health (WISH) database.

Mothers and families can also receive free diapers during their pregnancy and up to a year after the baby’s birth if they finish the program.

This program is a joint effort between SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital- Janesville, the Children’s Wisconsin Rock County Family Resource Center and Rock-Walworth Head Start/Early Head Start.

