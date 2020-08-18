No shortage of sunshine this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We are the middle of one of the nicest stretches of weather so far this summer! Expect this trend of pleasantly warm afternoons and refreshingly cool nights to continue for the next couple of days. Our temperatures and humidity levels will slowly start to increase the rest of the week, though. Plus, there is going to be no shortage of sunshine. Our next chance of rain will come this weekend.

A SUN-sational afternoon will turn into a very pleasant evening. Expect temperatures to drop into the 60s by 8 or 9 p.m. The weather looks great to go for a walk or to spend some time outside.

Tonight will be mostly clear and quiet. Once again, temperatures will drop into the 50s area wide. It’s going to be a refreshingly cool start to Wednesday. Some of us will need a light jacket out the door Wednesday morning. Other than maybe patchy fog, no weather problems will impact your morning.

Wednesday will likely shape up to be another wonderful day. It’s not going to be too hot or humid. It’s going to be just right for this time of year. Highs will be near 80 degrees, which is seasonable for this time of year. Wednesday will also feature plenty of sunshine. There is a chance there could be a few more clouds around from rain and storms that will likely stay just north of the area. Rain is not expected on Wednesday for southern Wisconsin. Temperatures will likely drop into the 50s one more time Wednesday night.

Wednesday's Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

Thursday and Friday will be a touch warmer and more humid. Highs temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s as wrap up the workweek.

Our next big weather maker will impact the area on Saturday and could bring in a chance of showers and storms. There is still a lot of uncertainty with this part of the forecast because the models are not in good agreement on how this weekend is going to play out. One forecast models says we could see a strong storm system develop and a decent chance of showers and storms, while another forecast model doesn’t show the strong storm system developing and little to no rain and storms. We’ll closely watch the forecast trends over the next couple of days to see they trend towards a wetter or drier weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be near or just above 80 degrees.

The first half of August has been pretty dry. Madison has already seen 1.13″ of rain so far this month. This is well below average for this time of month. If you are looking for rain, there is some early indications that a wetter weather pattern could develop as we wrap up the August and head into September.

Precipitation Outlook Aug. 26 - Sept. 1 (WMTV NBC15)

WEATHER HISTORY

August 18, 2005 Tornado Outbreak (WMTV NBC15)

The weather across southern Wisconsin was much different 15 years ago. On August 18, 2005, the worst tornado outbreak on record in Wisconsin occurred. On August 18, 2005, 27 tornadoes touched down across Wisconsin. The strongest tornado was an F3 tornado that devastated the town of Stoughton.

August 18, 2005 Stoughton Tornado (WMTV NBC15)

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.