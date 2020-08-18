Advertisement

Packers slowly welcome fans back to Lambeau Field with stadium tours

The tours run daily and cost $15.
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GREENBAY, Wis. (WMTV) - While fans are not allowed at training camp this year, the Packers team is taking small steps toward welcoming fans back to Lambeau Field.

The Packers started offering modified stadium tours again this week, but there are some changes including a limit of ten fans per group.

The tour is roughly 15 minutes and allows fans a chance to get out on the field, get a photo and hear interesting facts from the tour guides, Mar Leisgang, Packers Hall of Fame Stadium Tours Asst. Manager said.

"It's a 15 minute version, going out in the bowl, getting a photo opportunity and then also hearing interesting facts from our tour guides."

Fans are required to wear face masks during the tour and in the atrium. The tours run daily and cost $15.

