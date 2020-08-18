POLICE: Driver hits another car, flips over moments after fleeing from a speeding violation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just after Madison police tried to stop a car for speeding, the car sped away, hit another car and flipped over.

Police say that there was also a 2-year-old child in the car that was speeding and crashed.

Officers attempted to stop the car around 5:00 p.m. on Parkers Avenue and Commercial for a speeding violation, but as soon as they turned on their lights, the driver increased their speed and did not attempt to stop, according to an incident report.

Police did not pursue the car, then turned off their lights and stopped. The officers were then called to the intersection of East Johnson Street and Sixth Street for a crash, involving the same driver.

The car had fled the original scene at such a high speed that they hit another car and flipped over. There was also a two-year-old passenger in the car, but they were uninjured and taken to the hospital as a precaution. The driver was also taken to the hospital as a precaution for an arm injury.

The driver of the car that was hit was not injured.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

