Advertisement

Portland police work to find suspect in driver assault during protests

Portland police have identified 25-year-old Marquise Love as one person involved in an attack on a pickup driver Sunday.
Portland police have identified 25-year-old Marquise Love as one person involved in an attack on a pickup driver Sunday.(Portland Police Bureau via CNN)
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (CNN) - Police have identified a suspect after a man was beaten unconscious during protests in Portland, Ore.

They have identified 25-year-old Marquise Love as one person involved in an attack on a pickup driver Sunday.

Police say a group of protesters chased the driver before he crashed his vehicle.

He was then dragged out of the pickup and, according to witnesses, beaten by up to 10 people.

Officials are calling on Love to surrender.

GRAPHIC WARNING: The video linked below contains language and violence that may be considered disturbing.

Investigators say multiple videos of the incident have been posted on social media, but they say the videos don’t clearly show what led to the incident.

The driver has been released from the hospital and is recovering.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sun Prairie police: Car versus train collision near Town Hall Drive

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Sun Prairie say to avoid the area near Town Hall Drive and E Main St. due to a train versus car collision.

National Politics

Trump campaign’s Russia contacts ‘grave’ threat, Senate says

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign’s interactions with Russian intelligence services during the 2016 presidential election posed a “grave” counterintelligence threat, a Senate panel concluded Tuesday as it detailed how associates of the Republican candidate had regular contact with Russians and expected to benefit from the Kremlin’s help.

News

POLICE: Driver hits another car, flips over moments after fleeing from a speeding violation

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Madison police said moments after a driver sped away when they attempted to pull them over for speeding on Thursday afternoon, the same driver was involved with a rollover crash.

News

Sauk Prairie swimming returns to the pool for first day of practice

Updated: 16 minutes ago

National

‘Chariots of Fire’ star Ben Cross dies after short illness

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Ben Cross, an actor who starred in the Academy Award-winning film “Chariots of Fire” and “Star Trek,” has died.

Latest News

News

2016 video shows 11-year-old Anisa Scott praying to end gun violence

Updated: 26 minutes ago

Sports

Packers slowly welcome fans back to Lambeau Field with stadium tours

Updated: 41 minutes ago
While fans are not allowed at training camp this year, the Packers team is taking small steps toward welcoming fans back to Lambeau Field.

National

Louisiana Democrats convention from afar

Updated: 49 minutes ago

News

Madison’s Black Restaurant Week holds more meaning than ever this year

Updated: 59 minutes ago

News

Wisconsin removed from Chicago’s quarantine list

Updated: 1 hour ago