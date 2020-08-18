Advertisement

President Trump donates $100,000 to help repair national monuments

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at his Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Saturday, Aug. 15.
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at his Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Saturday, Aug. 15.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (Source: Susan Walsh)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - President Donald Trump announced that he has donated $100,000 to the National Park Service.

“I promised YOU I would not take a dime of salary as your President,” Trump posted on Facebook. “I donate the entire $400,000!”

He continued, saying, “It is my honor to give $100,000 to the National Park Service ￼to help repair and restore our GREAT National Monuments. So important to our American History! Thank You!!”

This comes as many monuments and statues have been damaged or destroyed during protests around the country.

The president also issued an executive order in June to protect statues and monuments. The order calls on the attorney general to prosecute any person or group that destroys or vandalizes a monument, memorial or statue.

