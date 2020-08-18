Sauk Prairie swimming returns to the pool for first day of practice

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - For the high schools that still plan to compete in athletics in the fall, sports made it’s first phased return to Wisconsin.

Tennis, golf, cross country and swimming which are all classified as low contact sports held their first practice.

In Sauk Prairie it was a familiar sight as the girl’s swimming team returned to the pool.

“For many of them, it’s the first normal thing to happen since March.” Head girl’s swimming coach, Melani Guentherman said.

That return to normalcy was greeted with elation by senior swimmer, Cora Dunnum.

"In the past it was like 'ugh we're going to practice again. But now its like 'we have the chance to go." Dunnum said,

"We have the opportunity to get better but we haven't really full appreciate it until now."

A new season does come with changes due to COVID-19 protocols. Sauk Prairie’s gym has designated entrances and exits for the athletes and coaches. Once you walk into the pool, sanitization stations are located at each end. Two practice sessions are held each day capped at 10 in each group to minimize the gathering. And masks must be worn at all times, only to be taken off right before entering the pool.

With all the steps taken by Eagles athletics, the athletes and coaches feel safe to return to the sport they love.

"We all take all the necessary precautions. We stay six feet apart. We're wearing our masks and we understand the consequences if one of us gets COVID-19." Said Lauryn Drager, a senior swimmer at Sauk Prairie.

"This is a normal activity that they've been looking forward to since last year. We may not be able to give it to them in a normal way, but we're going to make the most out of it." Guentherman added.

“This year we’re going to work on a positive, fun experience by being race ready and embracing every opportunity we have. Because we all know that anything can end at the drop of a dime.”

