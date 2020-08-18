Advertisement

Set goals to stay active during the pandemic

(WTVG)
By Amelia Jones
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The pandemic has changed many of our routines and experts say this has added more stress and anxiety which can affect energy levels.

Joe Pignotti a Physicians Assistant in Internal Medicine at SSM Health in Janesville said it doesn’t surprise him that people have less motivation to be active or eat well during the pandemic. Staying active though is important for physical and mental health. Pignotti said that when it comes to remaining active it’s all about setting goals.

“People can get discouraged when they set these kid of lofty goals so setting those small obtainable goals where it might be something as simple as taking a 10 minute walk once a week if you’re not active at all and then increase that to two days a week and three days a week,” Pignotti said.

Pignotti added that maintaining a healthy diet is also important. He advises people to take a 90-10 approach when it comes to eating. 90 percent healthy foods like fruits and vegetables then 10 percent fast food, dessert and other sweets.

“Setting small, attainable goals. I don’t really recommend you know people think they have to go out and run a marathon or something like that or exercise 7 days a week...that’s obviously not realistic for the majority of people and not sustainable,” Pignotti said.

More information and tips on staying active and maintaining a well-balanced diet click here.

