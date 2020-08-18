Advertisement

Volunteers traveling from out of town to help cleanup efforts in Cedar Rapids

By Aaron Scheinblum
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As many across Cedar Rapids continue to clean up debris, some are traveling long distances to help.

The same could be said for one Wisconsin couple. They have no ties to the area, but drove hours to get to work and volunteer on the southeast side of the city Monday morning. While people in Cedar Rapids have been picking up everything they can, so, too, have Dave and Diane Lobermeier.

“We’re retired so we decided we’ll take some time and pack up and come,” Diane said.

They came from way out of town to help, trekking from Amherst, Wisconsin, located near Stevens Point. It’s about a five-hour drive and 300 miles in the car, according to Dave. He said he worked with some nearby members of his group in Wisconsin, as he planned to drive down and bring supplies and donate them on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids.

Their plans did not stop there; they decided to start cleaning up the Oak Hill Cemetery on the southeast side of the city and will help out over the next two days wherever they can.

“It’s the right thing to do,” Diane said. “We have friends that live in Merrill, Wisc. where her husband grew up in Cedar Rapids. And they contacted us on Friday, and told us about the storm and the damage, and how upset they were that there was no news coverage on it.”

So with a chainsaw in hand, Dave and Diane went to work. They found Pete Martin, from North Liberty, wanting to help, too.

“I feel like we all have a part to make a difference and help recover from this, so this is what I’m going to do,” Martin said.

Turning strangers into teammates, but it is no surprise to this trio to find out they would work well together.

“People are just coming together and helping each other out, so, it’s kind of the way it is around here,” Martin said.

“It’s people helping people,” Dave said.

“It’s what Midwesterners do,” Diane said.

Their reason for helping, Martin described simply: “It’s got to be clean sometime,” Martin said.

Pulling more than their weight and hoping to inspire others, whether those people are local, or come from long distances.

“There’s so much negativity right now, we wanted to do something positive,” Diane said.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Making a Difference: Magnet fishing helping to clean up Rock River

Updated: 15 minutes ago

News

Relief efforts continue after severe storms ravange Iowa

Updated: 22 minutes ago

News

Democratic National Convention kicks off virtually

Updated: 29 minutes ago

Crime

MPD: Man calls Black police officers N-word and threatens to kill third officer

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A 19-year-old called two Black police officers the N-word and threatened to kill a third officer before being arrested in downtown Madison last Friday.

National

President Trump donates $100,000 to help repair national monuments

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WLBT Staff
President Donald Trump announced that he has donated $100,000 to the National Park Service.

Latest News

News

Authorities investigate suspicious death in SE Wisconsin

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in southeastern Wisconsin.

News

Big cat spotted at Big Hill Park

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
A big cat was spotted at Big Hill Park Saturday, the City of Beloit Parks & Recreations reports.

Sports

Sauk Prairie swimming returns to the pool for first day of practice

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By George Balekji
For the high schools that still plan to compete in athletics in the fall, sports made it’s first phased return to Wisconsin.Tennis, golf, cross country and swimming which are all classified as low contact sports held their first practice.

Politics

President Trump counters Joe Biden with law-and-order message in Oshkosh, Wis.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Declaring it’s “crunch time” for the upcoming election, President Donald Trump zeroed in on Midwest battleground states on Monday with a tough, law and order message to counterprogram former Vice President Joe Biden’s show at the Democrats’ national convention.

Regional

Cedar Rapids crews still working on clearing ‘staggering amount’ of debris

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG and Brittney Ermon
Officials in Cedar Rapids, Iowa are coordinating various city and other agencies to continue cleanup efforts after devastating storms swept through the Midwest last week.

News

New fund hopes to raise $300k in support of State Street business recovery

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
A fund has been created to help Downtown Madison bounce back after civil unrest and looting impacted 75 percent of State Street’s more than 150 businesses.