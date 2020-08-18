Advertisement

Vucevic, Magic upset top-seeded Bucks in NBA playoff opener

Antetokounmpo finished with 31 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists
Orlando Magic forward James Ennis III (11) and guard Terrence Ross (31) celebrate their win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Orlando Magic forward James Ennis III (11) and guard Terrence Ross (31) celebrate their win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) -- Nikola Vucevic scored a playoff career-high 35 points and had 14 rebounds, and the Orlando Magic stunned the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks 122-110 in the playoff opener of the NBA’s pandemic-altered season.

Terrence Ross scored 18 points, Gary Clark added 15 and D.J. Augustin had 11 points and 11 assists for the eighth-seeded Magic, who took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 31 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists for Milwaukee.

The Bucks came into the postseason as the favorites to win their first NBA title since 1971. But their sluggish play in the NBA bubble at Disney World carried over into the postseason.

