Wisconsin State Patrol K-9 unexpectedly dies at 9 years old
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin State Patrol K-9 who helped take more than a half-ton of marijuana and a whole lot of other drugs off the street died unexpectedly last week.
On Monday, WSP tweeted its nine-year-old K-9 Mater passed away Friday. He had been a part of the agency since he was just a year old and was currently part of the Waukesha Post, covering southeast Wisconsin.
“We salute K-9 Mater for his dedicated service to the state of Wisconsin. He will be deeply missed by his family and the communities he served for 8 years,” the WSP’s tweet read.
In his eight year career, Mater is credited with helping find:
- 1,201 pounds of marijuana;
- 10.6 pounds of cocaine;
- 5 pounds of heroin;
- 2.2 pounds of meth;
- 107 firearms
Talk about a good boy!
