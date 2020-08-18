Wisconsin State Patrol K-9 unexpectedly dies at 9 years old

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin State Patrol K-9 who helped take more than a half-ton of marijuana and a whole lot of other drugs off the street died unexpectedly last week.

On Monday, WSP tweeted its nine-year-old K-9 Mater passed away Friday. He had been a part of the agency since he was just a year old and was currently part of the Waukesha Post, covering southeast Wisconsin.

“We salute K-9 Mater for his dedicated service to the state of Wisconsin. He will be deeply missed by his family and the communities he served for 8 years,” the WSP’s tweet read.

In his eight year career, Mater is credited with helping find:

1,201 pounds of marijuana;

10.6 pounds of cocaine;

5 pounds of heroin;

2.2 pounds of meth;

107 firearms

Talk about a good boy!

Mater joined the State Patrol in 2012 and was assigned to the Southeast Region - Waukesha Post.



