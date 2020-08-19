Advertisement

Bernie Sanders, rising Democrats call for Midwest to unite to win

From left, Democratic presidential candidates, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., former Vice President Joe Biden, talks before a Democratic presidential primary debate, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. (Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke/AP)
From left, Democratic presidential candidates, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., former Vice President Joe Biden, talks before a Democratic presidential primary debate, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. (Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke/AP) (WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Sen. Bernie Sanders and others from the liberal wing of the Democratic Party are calling on Democrats from key Midwestern states to work together to not only defeat President Donald Trump, but to forge ahead with a progressive agenda.

“I have traveled this country and what has inspired me the most is looking at faces just like yours,” Sanders said. “Beautiful young people who are part of the most progressive generation in the history of this country.”

Sanders urged listeners to do everything they could to defeat President Trump. Listing many of the common criticisms of the president, Sanders argued they were all trumped by an authoritarian streak.

“He doesn’t believe in the Constitution,” Sanders continued. “Every day, in one form or another, he is undermining American democracy.”

They spoke Wednesday to activists from five Midwestern states during a virtual meeting coinciding with the third day of the Democratic National Convention.

Trump narrowly won two of the states, Wisconsin and Michigan, and just barely lost a third, Minnesota. Democrats from South Dakota and North Dakota also participated on the call, which attracted around 250 viewers at any given time.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Third candidate seeking Wisconsin state superintendent job

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Former West Salem Superintendent Troy Gunderson is the third candidate who wants to become the state’s top education official.

Politics

Pence visits Wisconsin, wonders where Biden is

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Vice President Mike Pence is poking fun at Democrats for canceling their in-person national convention in Milwaukee in favor of a virtual gathering due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Politics

Key takeaways from night 2 of the Democratic convention

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
On the second night of the Democratic National Convention, party leaders tried to blend its past with its future.

National Politics

Democrats make it official, nominate Joe Biden to take on Trump

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and Tajma Hall
Democrats formally nominated Joe Biden as their 2020 presidential nominee Tuesday night, as party officials and activists from across the nation gave the former vice president their overwhelming support during his party’s all-virtual national convention.

Latest News

Politics

Wisconsin Elections Commission: Keep Kanye West off Wisconsin ballot

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Staff for the Wisconsin Elections Commission is recommending that rapper Kanye West be kept off the battleground state’s presidential ballot in November because he missed a deadline to submit nomination papers.

News

UW-Whitewater professor breaks down night one of DNC

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
UW-Whitewater emeritus professor of communications Richard Haven shared his take on day one of the Democratic party’s first virtual convention with NBC15, and a what to watch for on day two.

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Michelle Obama and the kids in ‘cages’

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:21 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Michelle Obama assailed President Donald Trump on Monday for ripping migrant children from their parents and throwing them into cages.

National

Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato, Minn. in 16 years

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:01 AM CDT
|
Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato, Minn. in 16 years

Politics

President Trump counters Joe Biden with law-and-order message in Oshkosh, Wis.

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:41 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Declaring it’s “crunch time” for the upcoming election, President Donald Trump zeroed in on Midwest battleground states on Monday with a tough, law and order message to counterprogram former Vice President Joe Biden’s show at the Democrats’ national convention.

Politics

Mail slowdown raises concerns over absentee ballots in November

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
The Wisconsin Elections Commission does not expect major issues as long as voters act early.