Bernie Sanders, rising Democrats call for Midwest to unite to win

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Sen. Bernie Sanders and others from the liberal wing of the Democratic Party are calling on Democrats from key Midwestern states to work together to not only defeat President Donald Trump, but to forge ahead with a progressive agenda.

“I have traveled this country and what has inspired me the most is looking at faces just like yours,” Sanders said. “Beautiful young people who are part of the most progressive generation in the history of this country.”

Sanders urged listeners to do everything they could to defeat President Trump. Listing many of the common criticisms of the president, Sanders argued they were all trumped by an authoritarian streak.

“He doesn’t believe in the Constitution,” Sanders continued. “Every day, in one form or another, he is undermining American democracy.”

They spoke Wednesday to activists from five Midwestern states during a virtual meeting coinciding with the third day of the Democratic National Convention.

Trump narrowly won two of the states, Wisconsin and Michigan, and just barely lost a third, Minnesota. Democrats from South Dakota and North Dakota also participated on the call, which attracted around 250 viewers at any given time.

