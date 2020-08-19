Advertisement

Blackhawk Technical College approves ballot referendum for $32 million new training facility

The Blackhawk Technical College District Board voted unanimously at their Aug. 19 meeting to place a referendum question on the Nov. 3, 2020 ballot.
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Blackhawk College Technical College District Board voted unanimously Wednesday to place a referendum question on the November ballot to borrow funds for construction for a $32 million training center.

After the college’s Research and Planning Committee found that the current public safety and transportation facilities were inadequate and unsafe, the District Board voted to place the referendum on the November 3 ballot.

The Blackhawk school district spans across Rock and Green counties, while the facility would be built in Janesville.

A school district spokesperson confirms the next step is for the school board to approve the language that would be on the ballot. The language for the ballot entry will then be sent to the county clerks for both Rock and Green counties ahead of Nov. 3.

According to the release, the total cost of construction for the new facility will not be higher than $32 million.

The committee is made up of the college’s staff, stakeholders and community partners and was created in 2019 to evaluate campus needs and make recommendations about improvements.

If approved, the new facility will be adjacent to the college’s central campus in Janesville.

The release said the proposed facility would include a high-speed emergency vehicle operator course, fire training tower and water rescue area. It will serve students in programs such as in fire, EMS/EMT and law enforcement.

