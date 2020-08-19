Advertisement

Boston bar designed to mimic “Cheers” closing after 20 years

Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSTON (CNN) - It’s time to find another bar where everybody knows your name.

The “Cheer’s” bat at Boston’s Faneuil Hall Marketplace is closing after 20 years. The bar was built to mimic the fictional bar in the show. Its owner says the doors will officially close on August 30.

He blames the landlord for refusing to forgive rent when the bar was forced to close from March to June because of the pandemic. A spokesperson for the landlord said they do not comment on negotiations.

The bar owner says he is trying to find new placement for his employees.

The Bull and Finch pub, which actually inspired the bar on “Cheers,” is remaining open.

