Good neighbor thwarts potential burglary of elderly couple

Madison, Waller, and Houston Counties will all have new sheriffs by the end of the year.(AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A potential burglary at an elderly couple's home on Sunday morning was thwarted when a neighbor yelled at the suspects.

According to the Madison Police Dept., a 70-year-old woman was outside around 8:20 a.m. walking her dog along Sauk Creek Drive when she noticed three teenagers in her neighbor’s garage snooping around their car.

“Hey what are you guys doing? You better get out of here!” the neighbor is quoted as saying. The teenagers then ran into a black SUV and sped away.

The couple who lived in the home, both in their 80′s, told police that they had no clue a burglary was taking place just inside their garage. The husband said he opened his garage door around 8:00 a.m. to get their morning newspaper. Police said the suspects entered shortly later.

The incident report indicated the suspects did not steal anything prior to the neighbor shouting at them.

MPD added when they were at the scene, a man told them he noticed potentially stolen items near Sauk Creek Drive and Brule Street. The officers went to the intersection and found many items, including a laptop, a backpack holding an empty gun holster and a knife.

The items found were not from the elderly couple’s home, but police say they were from other burglaries.

