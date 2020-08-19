Illinois teen killed in Columbia Co. golf cart crash

TOWN OF WEST POINT, Wis. (WMTV) - A 17-year-old girl from Illinois died Wednesday following a weekend golf cart crash at a Columbia Co. campground.

According to the Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office, the girl and her mother were in the golf cart at the time. Its investigation determined, after the pair left a campsite at Crystal Lake Campground, in the Town of West Point, on Sunday, the cart rolled approximately 40 feet down a steep hill to the shoreline of Crystal Lake.

When the cart finally came to a stop, the teen was trapped underneath it.

The Sheriff’s Office responded shortly after 11 p.m. that night. By the time they arrived, bystanders were able to get the cart off her, but she had no pulse and was not breathing, Sheriff Roger Brandner explained.

Emergency medical teams from Lodi EMS were able to get her breathing and her pulse going before she was transported to UW Hospital, he continued.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release her name at this time.

Investigators are still trying to determine if she or her mother had been driving at the time and what caused the crash. They believe both of them had been drinking earlier.

Anyone with information about the wreck is asked to call Detective Sergeant David Clark at 608-742-4166, ext. 3317.

