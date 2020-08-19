Madison Metro to start charging fares in September

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - They say there’s no such thing as a free ride and, starting next month, that’s going to be true again for Madison Metro users.

On September 1, the public transportation will start charging fares. Additionally, riders will no longer board through the door at the back of the bus. They will instead return to using the door upfront, so they can get to the farebox. Madison Metro noted shields have been installed to protect drivers and riders.

The coronavirus-related cap on the number of riders allowed on a bus at any given time will remain 20 and masks will still be required, it added.

Bus passes and 10-day ride cards will be available by online or by mail, using a pre-printed form for the latter. The agency is reminding riders to place their orders well in advance if they plan to use the mail, to allow time for delivery.

For people wanting to purchase their passes or ride cards in person, the Metro Administration’s officer, at 1245 E. Washington Ave., reopens Wednesday. Office hours are limited to 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. If these hours create a hardship, the rider is encouraged to call 608-266-4904 to set up an appointment.

