Advertisement

Madison Metro to start charging fares in September

Riders will also start boarding up front again
(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - They say there’s no such thing as a free ride and, starting next month, that’s going to be true again for Madison Metro users.

On September 1, the public transportation will start charging fares. Additionally, riders will no longer board through the door at the back of the bus. They will instead return to using the door upfront, so they can get to the farebox. Madison Metro noted shields have been installed to protect drivers and riders.

The coronavirus-related cap on the number of riders allowed on a bus at any given time will remain 20 and masks will still be required, it added.

Bus passes and 10-day ride cards will be available by online or by mail, using a pre-printed form for the latter. The agency is reminding riders to place their orders well in advance if they plan to use the mail, to allow time for delivery.

For people wanting to purchase their passes or ride cards in person, the Metro Administration’s officer, at 1245 E. Washington Ave., reopens Wednesday. Office hours are limited to 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. If these hours create a hardship, the rider is encouraged to call 608-266-4904 to set up an appointment.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin artist turns passion project into viral videos, new streaming opportunity

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Isabel Lawrence
Milwaukee based artist Wes Tank, who grew up in Dodgeville, and his producing partner Kurt Ravenwood are working on a new project for a streaming service.

State

Third candidate seeking Wisconsin state superintendent job

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Former West Salem Superintendent Troy Gunderson is the third candidate who wants to become the state’s top education official.

Politics

Pence visits Wisconsin, attempts to counter DNC coverage

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Pence’s visit to Wisconsin follows President Donald Trump’s campaign stop in Oshkosh two days earlier.

National

Ohio police officer saves puppy trapped in hot car for over an hour

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
An Ohio police officer is being celebrated after she smashed through a car window to save a puppy that had been stuck in the hot vehicle for more than an hour.

Latest News

Crime

Middleton police respond to two overnight reports of gunfire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Middleton Police Dept. responded early Wednesday morning to two separate reports of gunfire within two hours of each other.

News

Joe Biden picked as 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Plans in place as Wisconsin colleges reopen amid pandemic

Updated: 13 hours ago

Back To School

Wisconsin colleges tackle student compliance, in light of campus outbreaks across nation

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
Wisconsin colleges are taking note of coronavirus outbreaks at colleges around the nation, hoping their own students will comply with their plans.

News

Police say man driving erratically was cited for his fourth OWI

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Wisconsin State Patrol say a man who was driving erratically and hit a guardrail was on his fourth offense of operating a motor vehicle under the influence on Tuesday morning.

National Politics

Democrats make it official, nominate Joe Biden to take on Trump

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and Tajma Hall
Democrats formally nominated Joe Biden as their 2020 presidential nominee Tuesday night, as party officials and activists from across the nation gave the former vice president their overwhelming support during his party’s all-virtual national convention.