Madison Reading Project creates new program for educators

'Books for Educators' hopes to provide 10,000 books to teachers
Madison Reading Project launched a new program called the 'Books for Educators' program.(NBC15)
By Amelia Jones
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Reading Project surpassed giving away 150,000 books to 74,000 children this year. The creation of a new program for educators hopes to continue the trend.

‘Books for Educators’ is a new program dedicated to helping teachers get the materials and books they need for the 2020 school year. Specifically, books about diversity that reflect the cultural diversity of the classrooms they teach.

Teachers can fill out a request form online and the Madison Reading Project will take the request and give what they can to each teacher. The program is looking to raise $20,000 to help over 150 educators.

To donate or fill out a request form click here.

