Madison woman arrested for $4k worth of stolen JCPenny merchandise

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police arrested a 27-year-old woman pushing a shopping cart full of stolen merchandise near the East Towne Mall Aug. 12.

It was determined the merchandise, mostly women’s clothing, was taken from a JCPenny. According to MPD, a store manager said the stolen items amounted to nearly $4,000.

Kishuna L. McBlackwell was arrested for felony retail theft and bail jumping.

