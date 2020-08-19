Advertisement

Madison woman arrested for $4k worth of stolen JCPenny merchandise

Kishuna L. McBlackwell was arrested for felony retail theft and bail jumping
((source: CNN))
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police arrested a 27-year-old woman pushing a shopping cart full of stolen merchandise near the East Towne Mall Aug. 12.

It was determined the merchandise, mostly women’s clothing, was taken from a JCPenny. According to MPD, a store manager said the stolen items amounted to nearly $4,000.

Kishuna L. McBlackwell was arrested for felony retail theft and bail jumping.

