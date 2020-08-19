Maeda takes no-hitter into 9th inning for Twins vs. Brewers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minnesota Twins right-hander Kenta Maeda lost his no-hit bid when Eric Sogard of the Milwaukee Brewers led off the ninth inning with a soft single to center field.

The ball fell just beyond the reach of leaping shortstop Jorge Polanco, and Maeda bent at the waste and grinned as he watched the ball bounce in the outfield grass.

Maeda’s bid included a club record eight consecutive strikeouts, and Sogard’s hit came on Maeda’s 115th pitch of the night, the most thrown by a pitcher in a game during this pandemic-shortened major league season.

