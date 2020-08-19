Advertisement

Maximum derecho wind estimate now at 140 mph, Atkins measures 126 mph

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - New data collected by the National Weather Service shows even stronger winds than initially surveyed, according to meteorologists.

The Quad Cities office of the agency released new storm reports on Wednesday morning, following further storm surveys and new information relayed by emergency managers.

Based on the damage to the Westdale Court apartments on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids, which removed the roof, outside walls, and some inside walls from the top floor, National Weather Service damage surveyors estimate that 140 mph winds took place in that location.

An emergency manager in Benton County also relayed a new measured wind speed in Atkins, using a personal weather station, of 126 mph. This appears to be greater than the previous record-holder for highest unofficial measured wind gust in Iowa, which was 123 mph and associated with a derecho on June 29, 1998, in Washington County.

At around 4 miles to the north-northeast of Van Horne, the agency also located an antenna mounted 340 above ground that snapped off in the derecho. It was rated to withstand 125 mph wind speeds, which allowed the meteorologists to rate the estimated winds at that location at around 120 mph.

The previous maximum measured wind gust was 112 mph in Linn County, along with a previous maximum estimated wind gust of 130 mph near Marion.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Good neighbor thwarts potential burglary of elderly couple

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A potential burglary at an elderly couple's home on Sunday morning was thwarted when a neighbor yelled at the suspects.

Politics

Bernie Sanders, rising Democrats call for Midwest to unite to win

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Sen. Bernie Sanders and others from the liberal wing of the Democratic Party are calling on Democrats from key Midwestern states to work together to not only defeat President Donald Trump, but to forge ahead with a progressive agenda.

Local

Shots fired during Wednesday morning break-in

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an early morning break-in during which the homeowner fired a single shot into the air, prompting the suspects to start shooting too.

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 cases hold steady, 7-day average jumps

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The number of new coronavirus cases and total tests remained relatively flat compared to the previous day, leaving the percentage that came back positive a full point lower than recent trends.

Education

Wisconsin releases guidelines for reopening K-12 schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services released its guidelines for K-12 schools as they reopen for the 2020-21 school year Wednesday.

Latest News

Local

Madison Metro to start charging fares in September

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
They say there’s no such thing as a free ride and, starting next month, that’s going to be true again for Madison Metro users.

Back To School

Wisconsin artist turns passion project into viral videos, new streaming opportunity

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Isabel Lawrence
Milwaukee based artist Wes Tank, who grew up in Dodgeville, and his producing partner Kurt Ravenwood are working on a new project for a streaming service.

State

Third candidate seeking Wisconsin state superintendent job

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Former West Salem Superintendent Troy Gunderson is the third candidate who wants to become the state’s top education official.

Politics

Pence visits Wisconsin, wonders where Biden is

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Vice President Mike Pence is poking fun at Democrats for canceling their in-person national convention in Milwaukee in favor of a virtual gathering due to the coronavirus pandemic.

National

Ohio police officer saves puppy trapped in hot car for over an hour

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
An Ohio police officer is being celebrated after she smashed through a car window to save a puppy that had been stuck in the hot vehicle for more than an hour.