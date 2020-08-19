Middleton police respond to two overnight reports of gunfire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Middleton Police Dept. responded early Wednesday morning to two separate reports of gunfire within two hours of each other.

Investigators have found shell casings at the second location, in the 5700 block of Highland Way, the police department reported. In a statement, Capt. Travis Kakuske said several people called police around 3:40 a.m. to hearing shots fired. They also noted hearing a disturbance and witnessing multiple vehicle racing from the scene.

No injuries were reported. As of 8 a.m., investigators were still at that location. They currently believe that it was a targeted incident and not a random act.

Less than two hours later, at 1:50 a.m., officers went to the 7300 block of Century Ave. after receiving reports of gunfire. At that location, they were not able to find any evidence of gunshots, nor were any injuries reported.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call the Middleton Police Dept., at 608-824-7300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Tips can also be left online at P3Tips.com

