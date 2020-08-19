Advertisement

More officers, longer hours: Police launch annual crackdown on drunk driving

(KOLO)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - About one fourth of traffic-related deaths in Wisconsin were alcohol-related in 2019, and a campaign intended to prevent these tragedies will start this weekend.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation wrote in a news release that state and local law enforcement agencies will patrol in greater numbers for longer hours during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” annual campaign. It starts on Friday and will end Sept. 7.

According to the news release, there were 6,058 alcohol-related crashes in 2019 that injured 2,918 people, and 140 people were killed. There were also over 23,800 OWI convictions.

The department said some ways drivers can help police is by having a designated driver when going to celebrations, safely call 911 if they think a driver is impaired and download the Drive Sober mobile app from the WisDOT website.

