NAMI Dane County partners with local groups for documentary screening

Tonight's drive-in show is fully booked, but there are other ways to participate.
By Kaitlyn Budrow
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s an intimate journey into America’s mental health crisis. Anna Moffit, Executive Director of Nami Dane County, joins NBC15 News at 4 to talk about Wednesday’s community screening of the film “Bedlam.”

Wednesday’s drive-in screening is full, but you can stream the film for free through the end of the month. For more information, call NAMI Dane County at this phone number: 608-249-7188.

