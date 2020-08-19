New COVID-19 cases hold steady, 7-day average jumps

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of new coronavirus cases and total tests remained relatively flat compared to the previous day, leaving the percentage that came back positive a full point lower than recent trends.

The latest Dept of Health Services daily update indicated 663 new cases were recorded Wednesday, just 29 more than the day before. Only about 500 fewer overall tests were tallied (9,429 vs. 9,991), leaving the total number of tests performed in a day under the 10,000 mark for the fourth straight day. According to the agency, labs in the state have the capacity to run more than 2.5 times that number.

Even with the consistent day-to-day figures, the seven-day rolling average jumped to 747 cases per day. That’s because this most recent count replaces last Wednesday, when only 478 positive tests were reported, one of the lowest mid-week totals in recent weeks.

Number of people with COVID-19 test results (positive or negative) and the percent positive, by (last 14 days) (Dept. of Health Services)

Number of newly reported COVID-19 cases, by day, and 7-day average (last 14 days) (Dept. of Health Services)

Eight more deaths were recorded across the state Tuesday, driving the total number of people who died from complications related to coronavirus to 1,060 since the outbreak began.

With the latest report, DHS now shows 67,793 people in Wisconsin have tested positive; 5,430 of whom had to be hospitalized at one point. Of those, 8,171 cases remain active and more than 58,244 people are considered recovered.

