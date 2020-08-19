Ohio police officer saves puppy trapped in hot car for over an hour

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio. (WMTV) - An Ohio police officer is being celebrated after she smashed through a car window to save a puppy that had been stuck in the hot vehicle for more than an hour.

The Miami Township Police Dept. released the video of its officer coming to the little dog’s rescue. The post explained Officer Howard found the puppy unresponsive on the floor of the car, which appeared to be parked in a large parking lot.

The video shows the officer first trying to unlock the door with a wire before she took her baton and shattered the driver’s side window. After unlocking the car door, Howard opened the back door to grab the pup.

The final scenes of the 36 second video shows the dog lapping up the water she was pouring onto the ground and into the cap of a water bottle.

The puppy was then taken into custody by animal control, which is now handling the case, the department added.

The police department noted that the temperature at the time was 86 degrees and it reminded drivers “NEVER leave children or animals alone in a hot car. They can’t get out of the car that gets hotter by the minute.

