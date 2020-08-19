Pence visits Wisconsin, attempts to counter DNC coverage

JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) -- Vice President Mike Pence will visit Wisconsin as the White House attempts to counter the headlines from the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.

Pence is due to arrive at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport in Janesville Wednesday, with Air Force II touching down about 11 a.m. He’s scheduled to make remarks at an event in Darien.

Pence’s visit to Wisconsin follows President Donald Trump’s campaign stop in Oshkosh two days earlier.

Marking Trump’s heaviest week of political travel since the coronavirus put a stop to his campaign schedule, the president has sharply criticized Joe Biden’s economic policies in the Upper Midwest battleground states.

