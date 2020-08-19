Police say man driving erratically was cited for his fourth OWI

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin State Patrol say a man who was allegedly driving drunk and struck a guardrail on Tuesday morning was cited for the fourth time for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.

According to a news release, troopers were called around 11:30 a.m. to the 244 mile marker westbound on I-94 for an erratic driving complaint. A trooper was parked at the 241 crossover when the driver, 37-year-old Donald P. Lee, continued on the northbound ramp to I-39/90/94. He then hit the guardrail, bounced off of it and continued driving erratically.

Lee finally pulled over to the shoulder, where troopers found him. Troopers said he was impaired and they took him to St. Mary’s Hospital in Sun Prairie for testing.

