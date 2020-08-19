Advertisement

Police say man driving erratically was cited for his fourth OWI

Donald P. Lee
Donald P. Lee(Dane County Sheriff's Office)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin State Patrol say a man who was allegedly driving drunk and struck a guardrail on Tuesday morning was cited for the fourth time for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.

According to a news release, troopers were called around 11:30 a.m. to the 244 mile marker westbound on I-94 for an erratic driving complaint. A trooper was parked at the 241 crossover when the driver, 37-year-old Donald P. Lee, continued on the northbound ramp to I-39/90/94. He then hit the guardrail, bounced off of it and continued driving erratically.

Lee finally pulled over to the shoulder, where troopers found him. Troopers said he was impaired and they took him to St. Mary’s Hospital in Sun Prairie for testing.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Joe Biden picked as 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Updated: 50 minutes ago

News

Plans in place as Wisconsin colleges reopen amid pandemic

Updated: 51 minutes ago

National Politics

Democrats make it official, nominate Joe Biden to take on Trump

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and Tajma Hall
Democrats formally nominated Joe Biden as their 2020 presidential nominee Tuesday night, as party officials and activists from across the nation gave the former vice president their overwhelming support during his party’s all-virtual national convention.

News

Portage man arrested for meth delivery, biting an officer

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
During an ongoing drug investigation of the trafficking of illegal controlled substances in Columbia County, detectives observed a suspect leaving a known drug area.

Latest News

National

Eight arrested in sex trafficking investigation at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An investigation into sex trafficking at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has resulted in the arrest of eight men in South Dakota.

News

Madison woman arrested for $4k worth of stolen JCPenny merchandise

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Madison Police arrested a 27-year-old woman pushing a shopping cart full of stolen merchandise near the East Towne Mall Aug. 12.

News

Madison Mayor issues letter asking Postmaster General to clarify reliability of USPS come November

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach and Associated Press
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway issued a list of things she wants clarified to the U.S. Postmaster General Tuesday in response to the USPSs plans to put operational changes on hold until after the November election.

National

In historic move, two newly-promoted captains with Texas Rangers are women

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWTX Staff
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Tuesday announced the promotion of three Texas Rangers to the rank of captain, including the first two female Ranger captains in DPS history and the first-known Ranger in modern history to hold a doctorate degree.

Politics

Wisconsin Elections Commission: Keep Kanye West off Wisconsin ballot

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Staff for the Wisconsin Elections Commission is recommending that rapper Kanye West be kept off the battleground state’s presidential ballot in November because he missed a deadline to submit nomination papers.

News

UW-Whitewater professor breaks down night one of DNC

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
UW-Whitewater emeritus professor of communications Richard Haven shared his take on day one of the Democratic party’s first virtual convention with NBC15, and a what to watch for on day two.