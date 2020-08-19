Portage man arrested for meth delivery, biting an officer

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - During an ongoing drug investigation of the trafficking of illegal controlled substances in Columbia County, detectives observed a suspect leaving a known drug area.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect, Loyal Stowers, committed a traffic violation and a traffic stop was conducted at a gas station in Portage.

During the traffic stop, the 37-year-old Portage man got out of his vehicle and into the gas station. When detectives approached Stowers inside the gas station he attempted to flee on foot.

Detectives tried to detain Stowers, but he was uncooperative and resisted arrest. At one point, Stowers tried to bite a detective at which point a K9 was deployed and he was arrested and taken into custody.

As a result of Stowers’ continued resistance, both he and a Columbia County deputy were treated for injuries.

Stowers was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, resisting causing injury to officer, battery/threat to law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting/obstructing, harassment of a police animal, felony bail jumping and violation of probation.

Stowers is being held at the Columbia County Jail.

