Shots fired during Wednesday morning break-in

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an early morning break-in during which the homeowner fired a single shot into the air, prompting the suspects to start shooting too.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the homeowner reported waking up and finding three people in his garage. Investigators believe they used a garage door opener from an unlocked vehicle to get in.

When the homeowner confronted them, the suspects raced back to a stolen, black Toyota Highlander. The Sheriff’s Office reports as they ran away, the homeowner fired a shot into the air. At that point, the suspects allegedly fired back. Investigators are still trying to determine how many shots were fired.

Deputies responded to the scene around 2:15 a.m. They also received several more reports overnight break-ins. The Sheriff’s Office is trying to determine if there were any more and it is asking anyone who lives in Cross Plains and believes someone broke into their vehicle to report it.

In an update, a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said the suspects’ SUV has been recovered. She did not say where, only noting that they expect to release more information as it becomes available.

The Sheriff’s Office is also using the incident to remind people to secure their vehicles, garages, and homes. It also pointed out that anyone who participates in such crimes should be considered armed and dangerous and people should not approach their vehicles or attempt to follow them.

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to call the Dane Co. tip line at 608-284-6900.

